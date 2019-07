You can get a sampling of some of the best foods and drinks Oakland County has to offer.

Oakland Uncorked is an annual event, and this year it's happening Friday, Aug. 2 from 7-10 p.m. at the Oakland County Farmers Market in Waterford.

Cost is $45/person and you must be 21 or older. Reservations are required as space is limited. Tickets can be purchased at WaterfordChamber.org or by calling 248-666-8600.