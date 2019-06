- Festival Event Spokesperson Kimberly Mikulski, along with Irish pop band The Screaming Orphans joined us on The Nine to talk about the upcoming Motor City Irish Fest and to perform. Watch in the video player above.

The 2019 Motor City Irish Fest is marking its 10th year as one of the Midwest's premier Irish-themed events. This year the event features a line up of internationally recognized musicians playing in two tents over the course of the three-day festival. The Screaming Orphans are headlining the event. The four sister band, whose genre-breaking style has earned them accolades around the world, will be performing extended sets. Other fan favorites include The Druids, Blackthorn, CrossBow, The Conklin Ceili Band, The Wild Sullys, the Codgers, and many more.

The Motor City Irish Fest takes place June 7, 8 and 9, 2019 at Greenmead Historic Park in Livonia.

For more information, including ticket prices, visit motorcityirishfest.com.