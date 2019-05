- Maureen Beaubien is 65 years old and is crushing her fitness goals. She's just one of the many 55+ community that's being served at the Fit Body Forever program in West Bloomfield.

Barrett Henson, Owner of West Bloomfield Fit Body Bootcamp, joins The Nine to talk about why it's important at any age to add at least 30-minutes of exercise to your daily routine.

