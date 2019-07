- Matt Kepnes is a New York Times best-selling author and travel writers, who's helped travelers around the world stay on a budget.

He joined us in studio to tell us more about his new book, "Ten Years a Nomad: A Traveler's Journey Home." You can hear more from him in the video player above.

The book is available now, and Matt will be going across the U.S. to talk about his book and his travels.

He'll be at Pages Bookshop in Detroit on July 30 from 6-7 p.m. You can read about his travels at www.nomadicmatt.com.