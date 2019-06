- Educating, encouraging, and equiping young athletes with the tools needed to develop positive character traits on and off the basketball court is an important thing.

Joining FOX 2 are Amy's Angels Jalin Thomas, the founder of Triple Double Camps, and Chaka Johnson with the Harper Woods school district.

"We want to emphasize more than basketball so we also want to stress the importance of education because without education you can't go to the next level, which is college. When you're in college, you have to have certain GPA in order to maintain your scholarship. Also the importance of investments, leaving something for not just you but generations to come," Thomas said.

This coming Monday and Tuesday, June 24-25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be a camp for boys 10 to 15 at Harper Woods High School.

Register at tripledoublecamps.com.