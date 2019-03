Norwest Gallery of Art is proud to announce its next art exhibition "The New Mona Lisa," in celebration of March is Women's History Month.

The exhibition, opening on Friday, March 15, 2019, with an evening artist reception from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., explores the intercultural transmission of 'timeless' and classic beauty standards associates with Leonardo da Vinci's famous portrait - Mona Lisa.

The New Mona Lisa expands the conversation through an artist lens to include black and brown women and men, transgender, and non-binary-affiliated people also as timeless and classic beauty standards.