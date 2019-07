- The Midwest's largest two-day festival Maker Faire Detroit is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

The event is 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at The Henry Ford in Dearborn.

Joining FOX 2 is Chad Ironmonger with the Terra Prime Lightsaber Academy in Ann Arbor. They teach kids marital arts and historical combat methods through the use of LED Lightsabers. Click here to learn more about them.

Also joining FOX 2 is Sam Abrahams with Cirque Amongus, who will be at the festival to teach circus skills. Click here to learn more about them.

Per Maker Faire Detroit:

"LeVar Burton will join Maker Faire Detroit Saturday, July 27 on the main stage at 12pm for a quick talk including his inside story of the out-of-this-world making of In Saturn's Rings alongside the film's producers (custom screening follows in the Giant Screen Experience), his experience as a new media pioneer, and closing with a reading from his book The Rhino Who Ate a Storm. Throughout the weekend, guests can check out other special talks and musical acts including a comedy slide show performance celebrating classic and kitschy American life and style from the Ambassador of Americana, Charles Phoenix inside Anderson Theater and live performances from Star Trek fan-band, 5 Year Mission on the main stage.

New makers and experiences for 2019 include massive video art from the D'Lectricity festival inside the museum, indie gaming demos, giant Skeebowling, circuit-bender OK Housecat's toys-turned-hacked-synthesizers, a 40-foot Ferris Wheel and a live Lego® build of the museum's famous clocktower constructed by the Michigan Lego® Users Group. The Henry Ford and guest artisans will be bringing a bit of Greenfield Village artistry to the Faire with wheel-thrown pottery, a mobile glass hotshop, metal forging, and a hands-on punched tin activity for crafters. Other hands-on opportunities include fan-favorite learn to solder, presented by SME, Arts & Scraps, presented by Ford Motor Company Fund and new for 2019, from the local Detroit retail space and studio POST, multiple workshop opportunities including indigo dying and leather working.

Ticket prices for Maker Faire Detroit are $28 for adults (12-61), $10.00 for youth (5-11), and $26 for seniors (62+) and can be purchased now. Children four and under are free. Members of The Henry Ford receive 50 percent off adult admission to Maker Faire Detroit. A shuttle service sponsored by the University of Michigan-Dearborn will also be available at its Fairlane campus located at 1900 Hubbard Dr. in Dearborn. For more information, visit our website at http://www.makerfairedetroit.com or like us on Facebook here."