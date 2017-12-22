Unique brands with Briarwood Mall's Colombian Textiles
Import store Colombian Textiles features three unique brands that are handcrafted wearable works of art.
Joining FOX 2 with more is Adriana and Jeremy Dantzler.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Import store Colombian Textiles features three unique brands that are handcrafted wearable works of art.
Joining FOX 2 with more is Adriana and Jeremy Dantzler.