- It's not big. It's not fancy. But it makes you feel at home.

Rebecca's is a very well-known diner in Northville, located on North Center in the heart of their downtown area. It's been open for more than 20 years now.

It's known for its train track and other quirky decorations, but the atmosphere is just part of the fun. The main attraction is always the food.

Rebecca's opens every day at 7 a.m.