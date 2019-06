- Owner of Cookies & Cream by Sprout Bake Alaina Campbell came in with her daughter to show off their vegan treats like healthy, breakfast cookies. Watch in the video player above.

The bakery is known for using sprouted flour, nuts, seeds and grains in their products. They feature premium ice cream from Ray's Ice Cream, vegan ice cream from Ice Cream Plant, cookies and nutrient-dense muffins. They also sell the muffins and cookies baked and the batter frozen so you can bake them fresh at home.

Currently, you can purchase Sprout Bake's Take & Bake batter at Fuel Your Life Cafe located in Legacy 925 in Oxford, Michigan. They offer 3 varieties; Sweet Potato Cinnamon, Lemon Chia Seed and Chocolate 5 Spice.

Learn more on their website at https://www.facebook.com/sproutbake/.