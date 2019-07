- Vegan & Vodka Event organizer Mike Pierce along with Mr.B's Gastropub Spokesperson Johnny Prepolec came in to talk about then event and create Thai Basil Teriyaki Lettuce Wraps. Watch in the video player above.

Find the recipe below.

Thai Basil Teriyaki Lettuce Wraps



2 Tbsp. Canola Oil

1 cup small dice onions

1 cups small dice green peppers

1 cup small dice red peppers

1 cup small dice water chestnuts

1 cup small dice tofu

1 cup Thai Basil teriyaki sauce

¼ cup fine sliced scallions

¼ cup shredded carrots

Whole leaves from a hydroponic bibb lettuce head



Thai Basil Teriyaki Sauce

½ cup finely diced thai basil leaves

1 cup soy sauce

1 cup brown sugar

1 Tbsp. chopped garlic

1 Tbsp. roasted sesame oil

2 Tbsp. white wine

1/8 tsp. fresh ground black pepper



Heat large saute pan or wok to medium-high. Place oil in pan and add onions, green and red peppers, and water chestnuts. Saute until onions are soft and translucent and little browned. Add tofu and Thai Basil Teriyaki sauce and continue to saute until sauce cooks into the vegetable mixture and thickens. Remove mixture to a bowl and top with scallions and carrots. Serve with lettuce leaves.

Vegan & Vodka is happening in Downtown Royal Oak, sponsored by the Royal Oak Restaurant Association, at a new alley walk between 2nd and 3rd Streets just off of Main. The event features sampling from various establishments and brands. Learn more at https://www.veganandvodka.com.