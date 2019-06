Michigan International Speedway President Rick Brenner joined us to talk about the cool things coming up on the racetrack. Watch in the video player above.

Detroit Red Wings legend and four-time Stanley Cup champion Darren McCarty will serve as the Honorary Pace Car Driver for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 on June 9. The series will return on on August 11 for the Consumers Energy 400.

It has never been easier to purchase tickets and reserve a campsite at Michigan International Speedway in 2019. Fans can visit www.mispeedway.com or call 888-905-7223 to get the best deals. Grandstand tickets start at $39 and week-long camping starts at $160.