class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox2detroit.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story424309076" class="mod-wrapper <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="424309076" data-article-version="1.0">'What Might I Be' Author, age 9, Visits Fox2</h1>
</header> addthis:title="'What Might I Be' Author, age 9, Visits Fox2"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-424309076.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-424309076");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_424309076_424299914_163214"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_424309076_424299914_163214";this.videosJson='[{"id":"424299914","video":"595784","title":"%27What%20Might%20I%20Be%27%20Author","caption":"%27What%20Might%20I%20Be%27%20Author","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F17%2F_What_Might_I_Be__Author_0_7599527_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F17%2F_What_Might_I_Be__Author_595784_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1660652229%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DJmtvNt9qF5hI90nPztoI2t0YUm4","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/weekend&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fgood-day%2Fweekend%2F-what-might-i-be-author-age-9-visits-fox2"}},"createDate":"Aug 17 2019 08:17AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_424309076_424299914_163214",video:"595784",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/17/_What_Might_I_Be__Author_0_7599527_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"%2527What%2520Might%2520I%2520Be%2527%2520Author",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/17/_What_Might_I_Be__Author_595784_1800.mp4?Expires=1660652229&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=JmtvNt9qF5hI90nPztoI2t0YUm4",eventLabel:"%27What%20Might%20I%20Be%27%20Author-424299914",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/weekend&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fgood-day%2Fweekend%2F-what-might-i-be-author-age-9-visits-fox2"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 17 2019 09:32AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-424309076"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 17 2019 08:17AM EDT<span></p>
</div>
</div> data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/17/_What_Might_I_Be__Author_0_7599527_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/17/_What_Might_I_Be__Author_0_7599527_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/17/_What_Might_I_Be__Author_0_7599527_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/17/_What_Might_I_Be__Author_0_7599527_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/17/_What_Might_I_Be__Author_0_7599527_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-424309076-424298899" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/17/_What_Might_I_Be__Author_0_7599527_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/17/_What_Might_I_Be__Author_0_7599527_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/17/_What_Might_I_Be__Author_0_7599527_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/17/_What_Might_I_Be__Author_0_7599527_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/17/_What_Might_I_Be__Author_0_7599527_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-424309076" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>It started with a class trip to a Detroit Pistons game when one of players asked the elementary school students what they wanted to do professionally when they became adults. </p><p>Gabriel Etheridge began to think about it and all the possiblities and was inspired to write a book. </p><p>"When I Grow Up What Might I Be?" is the 9-year-old's creation and it's a book about different careers written in rhyme and available on Amazon.</p><p>Gabriel and his family have been active participants at Brilliant Detroit, an organization dedicated to building kid success. Whitmer signs executive order creating Michigan Opioids Task Force</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/new-gourmet-market-restaurant-behind-little-caesars-arena" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/New_gourmet_market_restaurant_behind_Lit_0_7607097_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/New_gourmet_market_restaurant_behind_Lit_0_7607097_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/New_gourmet_market_restaurant_behind_Lit_0_7607097_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/New_gourmet_market_restaurant_behind_Lit_0_7607097_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/New_gourmet_market_restaurant_behind_Lit_0_7607097_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New gourmet market restaurant behind Little Caesars Arena</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-found-shot-to-death-house-ransacked-in-pontiac" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/wjbk-pontiac%20galloway%20homicide-082119_1566408678144.jpg_7607155_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/wjbk-pontiac%20galloway%20homicide-082119_1566408678144.jpg_7607155_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/wjbk-pontiac%20galloway%20homicide-082119_1566408678144.jpg_7607155_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/wjbk-pontiac%20galloway%20homicide-082119_1566408678144.jpg_7607155_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/wjbk-pontiac%20galloway%20homicide-082119_1566408678144.jpg_7607155_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man found shot to death, house ransacked in Pontiac</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/2-women-rushed-to-hospital-after-car-goes-into-pond-at-condo-complex" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/wjbk-car%20into%20pond-082119_1566404625718.jpg_7607125_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/wjbk-car%20into%20pond-082119_1566404625718.jpg_7607125_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/wjbk-car%20into%20pond-082119_1566404625718.jpg_7607125_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/wjbk-car%20into%20pond-082119_1566404625718.jpg_7607125_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/wjbk-car%20into%20pond-082119_1566404625718.jpg_7607125_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2 women rushed to hospital after car goes into pond at condo complex</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/msp-out-today-looking-for-speeders-dangerous-driving-in-oakland-and-wayne-counties" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/wjbk-msp%20trooper%20driver%20ticket-082119_1566400210562.jpg_7606775_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/wjbk-msp%20trooper%20driver%20ticket-082119_1566400210562.jpg_7606775_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/wjbk-msp%20trooper%20driver%20ticket-082119_1566400210562.jpg_7606775_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/wjbk-msp%20trooper%20driver%20ticket-082119_1566400210562.jpg_7606775_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/21/wjbk-msp%20trooper%20driver%20ticket-082119_1566400210562.jpg_7606775_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>MSP out today looking for speeders, dangerous driving in Oakland and Wayne counties</h3> </a> </li> 