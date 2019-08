It started with a class trip to a Detroit Pistons game when one of players asked the elementary school students what they wanted to do professionally when they became adults.

Gabriel Etheridge began to think about it and all the possiblities and was inspired to write a book.

"When I Grow Up What Might I Be?" is the 9-year-old's creation and it's a book about different careers written in rhyme and available on Amazon.

Gabriel and his family have been active participants at Brilliant Detroit, an organization dedicated to building kid success. He stopped by the Fox2 News studios Saturday morning with his father, George, to discuss the book and what he wants to be.