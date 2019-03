What does 4,500 pounds of corned beef look like? The folks at Vintage House Banquets and Catering know all too well as hosts of the largest annual St. Patrick's Day celebration in Metro Detriot.

This year is the 10th anniversary and owner Anthony Jekielek and Executive Chef Chad Sweesy dropped by the Fox2 Kitchen Saturday morning to showcase Original O'Hara's Corned Beef, their signature corned beef recipe and other festive foods for the special occassion.