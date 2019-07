They will be bowling for a good cause this summer in Farmington as the 14th annual Bowl-4-Animal Rescue event is planned for Saturday, Aug. 10 presented by Dearborn Family Pet Care. Donations are being accepted now and the pledge drive will remain open through Aug. 31.

Anyone that brings a bag of food will receive $10 in auction tickets.

Retired professional bowlers Michelle Mullen and Aleta Sill, co-owners of Your Bowling Coach & Aleta Sill's Bowling World, located inside Country Lanes in Farmington, are again behind the event. They dropped by the Fox 2 News studios Saturday morning with special gues Rigby to discuss the mission.

