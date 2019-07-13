< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 14th Annual Bowl-4-Animal Rescue 14th Annual Bowl-4-Animal Rescue a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_417945289_417943690_153646"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_417945289_417943690_153646";this.videosJson='[{"id":"417943690","video":"584035","title":"Bowl-4-Animal%20Rescue","caption":"Bowl-4-Animal%20Rescue","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F13%2FBowl_4_Animal_Rescue_0_7520443_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F13%2FBowl_4_Animal_Rescue_584035_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1657633683%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DOWJDntkrJkF0-CTO4Qs6nhX_fGQ","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/weekend&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fgood-day%2Fweekend%2F14th-annual-bowl-4-animal-rescue"}},"createDate":"Jul 13 2019 09:48AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_417945289_417943690_153646",video:"584035",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/13/Bowl_4_Animal_Rescue_0_7520443_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Bowl-4-Animal%2520Rescue",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/13/Bowl_4_Animal_Rescue_584035_1800.mp4?Expires=1657633683&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=OWJDntkrJkF0-CTO4Qs6nhX_fGQ",eventLabel:"Bowl-4-Animal%20Rescue-417943690",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/weekend&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fgood-day%2Fweekend%2F14th-annual-bowl-4-animal-rescue"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new Posted Jul 13 2019 10:17AM EDT
Video Posted Jul 13 2019 09:48AM EDT data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/13/Bowl_4_Animal_Rescue_0_7520443_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/13/Bowl_4_Animal_Rescue_0_7520443_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/13/Bowl_4_Animal_Rescue_0_7520443_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/13/Bowl_4_Animal_Rescue_0_7520443_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/13/Bowl_4_Animal_Rescue_0_7520443_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417945289-417943670" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/13/Bowl_4_Animal_Rescue_0_7520443_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/13/Bowl_4_Animal_Rescue_0_7520443_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/13/Bowl_4_Animal_Rescue_0_7520443_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/13/Bowl_4_Animal_Rescue_0_7520443_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/13/Bowl_4_Animal_Rescue_0_7520443_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417945289" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>They will be bowling for a good cause this summer in Farmington as the 14th annual Bowl-4-Animal Rescue event is planned for Saturday, Aug. 10 presented by Dearborn Family Pet Care. Donations are being accepted now and the pledge drive will remain open through Aug. 31. </p><p>Anyone that brings a bag of food will receive $10 in auction tickets.</p><p>Retired professional bowlers Michelle Mullen and Aleta Sill, co-owners of Your Bowling Coach & Aleta Sill's Bowling World, located inside Country Lanes in Farmington, are again behind the event. 