Le Shoppe Too Mid Century Modern is a retail storefront located in Keego Harbor that specializes in mid-century modern furniture, art, home decor, and lighting. Michigan's largest mid-century modern store is hosting an auction beginning at noon Sunday, June 30.

Terri Stearn, of Detroit Fine Art Appraisals, and co-owner of Le Shoppe Auction House, dropped by the Fox2 News studios Saturday morning with some artwork to showcase and to preview the event.

Watch the video above and click here for more information.