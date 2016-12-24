Christmas Eve Fundraiser for Transgender Community Weekend Christmas Eve Fundraiser for Transgender Community

- Being homeless for the holidays is difficult on its own, but for Detroit's Transgender population, help is even harder to come by. That's why Julisa Abad is working hard this season to make sure the homeless and transgender population of Detroit have somewhere safe to go this Christmas Eve to feel a sense of belonging, enjoy free food, and get some important winter gear like gloves, hats and coats. The event is happening tonight at Menjo's in Detroit from 7:00 to 11:00 pm. For more information, contact lgbtteamabad@gmail.com.