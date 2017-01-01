Healthy New Year Tips From Medical Weight Loss Clinic Weekend Healthy New Year Tips From Medical Weight Loss Clinic

It’s the new year, and no doubt there are many people with resolutions to eat healthier and lose weight.

Tracy Strieter, a patient manager with the Medical Weight Loss Clinic, visited the Fox2 News Studios Sunday morning to talk about the ‘this vs. that’ debate when it comes to swapping out certain foods in your diet and making healthier choices.

Some might even surprise you. For example, Strieter says cup of coffee has nearly zero calories. However, a cup of coffee with cream and sugar has 80 calories. If you drink two cups a day, learning to take it black can potentially save you 14 pounds in a year.

Strieter also discussed the importance and value of goal setting to help stick to those health-related resolutions all year long. Watch the video above and click here to find more information about the clinic.