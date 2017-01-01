Chef Bobby's Football Tailgate Tips Weekend Chef Bobby's Football Tailgate Tips

Chef Bobby Nahra from the Lakeland Banquet and Event Centre brought the Lions tailgate in-house today.

Nahra, who was part of the Fox2 Lions Gameday Tailgate every home game this season, joined us at the Fox2 News Studios in Southfield to cook up some of his favorite pre-game meals.

This week included a timely ‘hangover hash’ and smoothie recipe for those that indulged a little too much on New Year’s Eve, and other delicious recipes.

Watch the video above and find out more about Chef Bobby and his recipes here.