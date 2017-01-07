Parallel Fifth Rocks Out for Leader Dogs for the Blind Weekend Parallel Fifth Rocks Out for Leader Dogs for the Blind

The Shelby Township Lion's Club will host The Rock Show fundraiser to support leader dogs for the blind on Friday Jan. 13 at the Palazzo Grande. The event starts at 7:30 p.m. and will feature a DJ and two local rock tribute bands; The Rock Show Band and Parallel Fifth.

Lions Club members Joe Crifasi and Ray Confer vistied the Fox2 News studios with members of the Parallel Fifth to talk about the event and provide a taste of the great rock and roll that attendees will hear in order to support a good cause.

Tickets are $50 and still available by clicking here.