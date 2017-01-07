5 Tips for Managing Post Holiday Debt

Posted:Jan 07 2017 10:29AM EST

The holiday season is behind us, and now it's time to start paying off the bills for some of those great gifts. To do it effectively, you need a strategy. 

Personal finance expert Michael Foguth, of Foguth Financial Group in Brighton, stopped by the Fox2 News Studios Saturday morning to discuss his tips for tackling that post-holiday debt. And with average holiday spending up, there's no doubt some people will need them. 

1.    Set a goal. How many credit cards need to be paid off and by what date?

2.    Make a plan. Utilize the snowball effect. Get a part-time job. Think about consolidating debt.

3.    Tell someone. Tell a trusting person your goal and plan. They will help you stay on track.

4.    Create a reward. Set one cheat day a week.

5.    Utilize technology. Set reminders on your phone. Use automatic bill pay.

 

 

