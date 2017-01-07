SnowTAPped 2017 in Detroit Weekend SnowTAPped 2017 in Detroit

The art of tap dancing took center stage at the Fox2 News Studios Saturday.

Denise Caston, president of Motor City Dance Productions, brought three experts from around the country to showcase some of the moves they'll teach during a special two-day event this weekend at the Rhythm N Jump Dance Academy at 31503 Harper Ave., in St Clair Shores.

The goal of the classes is to help teach and inspire the next generation of tap dancers, and there indeed will be a next generation, Caston insists.

"Tap has always been here and it's not going anywhere," she said.

