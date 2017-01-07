BBAC Introduces the Art of Caregiving Weekend BBAC Introduces the Art of Caregiving

The Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center (BBAC) recently introduced its newest program called the Art of Caregiving. It's specifically designed for caregivers of the elderly and those with Alzheimer's and dementia by using art and creativity to alleviate stress, depression and isolation.

BBAC President and CEO Annie Van Gelderen and Susan Owens, director of programs, stopped by the Fox2 News Studios Saturday morning to explain the reasons behind the program.

"In Michigan, there are more than one million documented caregivers, and one in five care for someone with symptoms of dementia," VanGelderen said. "Caregivers in general often sacrifice their own physical and emotional needs in an effort to provide the best quality of life for a loved one. The Art of Caregiving is here to enhance the caregiver's quality of life…to address their specific challenges in a thoughtful, creative and rewarding way."

The Art of Caregiving will be held on-site at the BBAC, located at 1516 S. Cranbrook Rd. in Birmingham.