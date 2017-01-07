City Wings Detroit Perfects the Home Tailgate Weekend City Wings Detroit Perfects the Home Tailgate

With the NFL playoffs upon us and no more Lions home games scheduled until next season, local football fans will have to rely on the comforts of home for game-day tailgates.

No problem, says Grant Lancaster, owner of City Wings in Detroit. He dropped by the Fox2 News Studios Saturday morning with cooking tips for the at-home wing fan and to demonstrate how to make one of the signature sauces for their 19 types of delicious wings.

