Maximize Your Home Wi-Fi System

Comcast tells you how to speed up your WIFI.

Posted:Jan 08 2017 10:01AM EST

Updated:Jan 08 2017 10:01AM EST

Getting the most out of your home's wireless Internet connection is becoming increasingly important, and there are easy tips that are not-so-commonly known but could make a big difference.

Rob Ponto of Comcast stopped by the Fox2 News Studios Sunday morning to shed some light on how people that rely on Wi-Fi can improve their connections. Here's some quick tips:

  • Check and update your router.
  • Make sure it's located in the right spot.
  • Take inventory of all your mobile devices connected to the Internet.
  • Be sure to separate and deactivate older, first-generation mobile devices that can still impact performance.

Watch the video above for more details. 


