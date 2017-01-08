Maximize Your Home Wi-Fi System

Getting the most out of your home's wireless Internet connection is becoming increasingly important, and there are easy tips that are not-so-commonly known but could make a big difference.
Rob Ponto of Comcast stopped by the Fox2 News Studios Sunday morning to shed some light on how people that rely on Wi-Fi can improve their connections. Here's some quick tips:
- Check and update your router.
- Make sure it's located in the right spot.
- Take inventory of all your mobile devices connected to the Internet.
- Be sure to separate and deactivate older, first-generation mobile devices that can still impact performance.
