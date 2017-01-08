Maximize Your Home Wi-Fi System Weekend Maximize Your Home Wi-Fi System

Getting the most out of your home's wireless Internet connection is becoming increasingly important, and there are easy tips that are not-so-commonly known but could make a big difference.

Rob Ponto of Comcast stopped by the Fox2 News Studios Sunday morning to shed some light on how people that rely on Wi-Fi can improve their connections. Here's some quick tips:

Check and update your router.

Make sure it's located in the right spot.

Take inventory of all your mobile devices connected to the Internet.

Be sure to separate and deactivate older, first-generation mobile devices that can still impact performance.

Watch the video above for more details.