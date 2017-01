Sunday Brunch with Brooklyn Street Local Weekend Sunday Brunch with Brooklyn Street Local

The vision was to create a restaurant that would feature locally-grown ingredients and use environmentally-friendly practices to promote sustainability and community growth.

Deveri Gifford, owner of Brooklyn Street Local in Detroit's Corktown, visited the Fox2 News Studios to talk about their effort to offer local, seasonal, organic ingredients sourced from urban farms in Detroit whenever possible. And she also shared one of her favorite brunch recipes.

Watch the video above and follow the recipe below.

Sweet Potato French Toast

Ingredients:

Sweet Potato Loaf -- made a day ahead of time

1 cup sugar

1 cup vegetable oil

2 eggs

1/3 cup water

1 cup cooked mashed sweet potato

1 ¾ cups all purpose flour

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. cinnamon

½ tsp. salt

½ tsp. nutmeg

½ tsp. ground ginger

1 ¾ cups all purpose flour

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. cinnamon

½ tsp. salt

½ tsp. nutmeg

½ tsp. ground ginger

Directions:

Mix wet and dry ingredients together.

Pour batter into a lightly greased 9x5 loaf pan.

Bake for 1 hr, or until a toothpick comes out clean

Whisk the following together in shallow pan: 2 eggs; ½ cup cream or milk; 1 tsp. powdered sugar; 1 tsp. vanilla

tsp. tsp. Allow loaves to cool, remove from pan.

Slice approx. ¾ " thick.

Quickly dip slices in egg cream mix, coating both sides.

Cook over medium heat in a lightly grease non-stick griddle/ skillet until browned on both sides.

Serve with fresh fruit and real maple syrup

Click here to get a closer look at the full Brooklyn Street Local menu.