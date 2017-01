Yoga in the New Year with the Yoga Shelter Weekend Yoga in the New Year with the Yoga Shelter

It's roughly a week into the new year, and many people are still sticking to their New Year's resolutions to start living healthier.

Sarah Woodman and Brandi Wells, instructions with the Yoga Shelter, stopped by the Fox2 News Studios Sunday morning to discuss some of their new programs and workshops, and explain how yoga can help transform lives in 2017.

Watch the video above and click here for more information about the Yoga Shelter's six locations in Metro Detroit.