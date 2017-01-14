Garden City Hockey 4 Heroes Charity Game Weekend Garden City Hockey 4 Heroes Charity Game

Looking for something to do which supports a great cause this Saturday?



The Garden City Hockey 4 Heroes Charity Game at the Garden City Arena is a charity hockey game between the "Garden City Heroes" (GC Police and Firefighters) and the military veteran team "The Michigan Warriors".

The two teams come together to raise funding and awareness for PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) for Michigan's police, firefighters, and military veterans suffering from PTSD.

Entrance into the game is a personal monetary donation placed in fire boot, no set price, just come support and have fun. The donation format enables families to come out and have fun and help in our mission.

There will be raffle prizes, 50/50, and a silent auction. 100% of funds raised will go towards PTSD. The Garden City American Legion Riders are assisting with program funding distribution to ensure the funds reach the programs and people who need help.

Below is a link to the Garden City Hockey 4 Heroes go fund me page. People or business unable to attend the game may go there to make a monetary donation towards the fundraiser. Every dollar raise is very appreciated and a potential life saved. PTSD is serious and on the suicide rate is on the rise.

GC Hockey 4 Heroes Go Fund Me Page.