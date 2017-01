The Love Doctor: What does your car say about you? Weekend The Love Doctor: What does your car say about you?

What Does Your Favorite Car Say about You?

The North American International Auto Show is open to the public, starting today.



This event draws cars and visitors from across the country and around the world to Michigan.



But what does your car selection say about you, especially when it comes to romance and relationships?



The Love Doctor discusses "If a car could talk, what would it say about you (its owner) and your love style (what you are looking for in a partner)?"