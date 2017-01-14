Hockey for Heroes in Garden City Weekend Hockey for Heroes in Garden City

They’re playing hockey for a good cause today in Garden City. Members of the city’s fire and police departments, known as the Garden City Heroes, are teaming up to face off against the Michigan Warriors, comprised of military veterans at 1 p.m. today at the Garden City Arena.

The teams are playing to raise money and awareness Michigan's police, firefighters, and military veterans suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Members of both teams visited the Fox2 News Studios Saturday morning to preview the game and talk about their effort to help veterans and first responders.

Entry There’s no set price for entry, just a donation placed in a fire boot at the door. Attendees can also participate in a raffle with prizes and silent auction. Organizers also established a Go Fund Me page for those that can’t make it out but still want to participate,