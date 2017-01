Morning Magicwith Jasen Magic Weekend Morning Magicwith Jasen Magic

Local magician Jasen Magic, of Royal Oak, has entertained Metro Detroiters for years with his unique blend of humor, wit, showmanship and slight-of-hand.

He brought all that and more to the Fox2 News Studio Saturday morning, along with some of this favorite tricks, in preview of his performance at Genitti's Theater in Northville tonight at 6:30 p.m.

Watch the video above and click here for more information about Jasen and his upcoming appearances.