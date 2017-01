Healthy Goodness, the Naked Fuel Way Weekend Healthy Goodness, the Naked Fuel Way

Juice cleansing is becoming more popular as people look for alternatives to losing weight and adopting a healthier lifestyle in the new year.

Natasha Hermiz, health coach and founder of the Naked Fuel Juice Bar in West Bloomfield, is at the forefront of the movement in Metro Detroit. She stopped by the Fox 2 News Studios Saturday morning to show some of her favorite healthy creations.

Watch the video above and click here for more information.