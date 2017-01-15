At Home Workouts with Xceleration Sports Weekend At Home Workouts with Xceleration Sports

It's the new year and many people are trying to get and stay fit. But they don't necessarily need the latest and greatest, and often expensive, fitness equipment to make it happen.

Ben Boudro, owner of Xceleration fitness in Auburn Hills, stopped by the Fox2 News Studios Sunday morning with a few friends to show how to get the most of your workout without breaking the bank. Many of the items he brought to demonstrate fitness routines cost less than $10 at your local hardware store.

Watch the video above and learn more about Boudro’s other family-friendly fitness techniches at the Xceleration Sports website.