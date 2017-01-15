Detroit Waldorf School Helps COTS Weekend Detroit Waldorf School Helps COTS

Children, families and faculty of the Detroit Waldorf School in Indian Village have been passionately knitting scarves and hats and sewing baby bibs for children and families living at COTS (Coalition on Temporary Shelter).

They will give their handmade creations to families at COTS on Martin Luther King Day, Monday, Jan. 16 when DWS upper-graders serve lunch to COTS families.

Student volunteers and organizers visited the Fox2 News Studios Sunday morning to tell us more about the initiative.

