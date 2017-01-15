Meridian Winter Blast Opens Next Weekend Weekend MERIDIAN WINTER BLAST OPENS NEXT WEEKEND

The Meridian Winter Blast won't take over Campus Martius downtown for another week, but there's no reason to delay the excitement and anticipation.

Ice carver Matt Sokolowski, of U.S. Ice Corp., and event spokeswoman Stephanie McIntyre visited the Fox2 News Studios Sunday to preview all the family-friendly fun planned for the festival, which coincides with the final weekend of the North American International Auto Show.

Organizers of the Meridian Winter Blast once again is teaming with Matrix Human Services and Chemical Bank to help those in need during the winter. Admission to the 2017 Meridian Winter Blast is $3 or three canned goods/non-perishable items or a children's book, which will go toward helping to fight hunger in metro Detroit and continue the festival's commitment to fostering literacy.

The Meridian Winter Blast hours are Friday, 4-11 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Watch the video above and learn more about the event by clicking here.