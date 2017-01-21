Finding Roots Close to Home in Howell Weekend Finding Roots Close to Home in Howell

Finding Roots opened roughly eight months ago in Howell and offers an eclectic array of functional and household art, jewelry, garden art, herbs, candles, medicinal salves and laundry soap. And it's all made by hand right here in Michigan.

Owners Tirzah Sirken and Lisa Jarrell visited the Fox2 News Studios Saturday morning to talk about their mission and brought several items to showcase the artists and crafts people from all across the state.

“It was our dream to bring humanity back to it’s roots. Back to nature," said Sirken.

Watch the video above and click here to learn more about their offerings and upcoming events and workshops.