Wish Upon a Teen Helps Decorate Hospital Rooms

National Teen Cancer Awareness Week ends Monday, Jan. 23, and one local organization is helping to spread the word on how people can keep local teens that are battling cancer and other serious diseases thinking positively about their recovery.

Wish Upon a Teen is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to providing resources, time and opportunities to teenagers with severe life-limiting medical conditions. Through creative, social, and educational opportunities, our goal is to normalize their environment and rebuild their self-esteem as they transition to adulthood.

Executive Director Nancy Sovran dropped by the Fox2 News Studios Saturday morning to talk about the ongoing Design My Room initiative, which helps decorate rooms for children battling severe, life-limiting medical conditions in more than 40 hospitals nationwide.

