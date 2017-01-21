Indulge Your Sweet Tooth and More at Indulgence 2017

It's nearly a month into the new year and whether you've kept to your New Year's resolution or have already started slipping into your old habits, it's time to indulge.
The 7th Annual Indulgence Event starts at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 and draws dozens of local eateries and other vendors to the Royal Oak Farmers Market with their unlimited samples. Among those on the list are:
- A Serendipity Cakes
- Dave's Sweet Tooth
- Detroit Marshmallow
- Mindo Chocolates
- Gayles Chocolates
- Crumble Catering
- Detroit Mini Donuts
- Treat Dreams
- Detroit Bold Coffee
- Wolf Moon
Organizer Matt Flynn dropped by the Fox2 News Studios Saturday morning with some samples to provide a taste of what's to come at the event.
Watch the video above and click here for more information.