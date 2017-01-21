Ready, Set, Cook: Teriyaki Green Beans with Turkey Bacon Weekend Ready, Set, Cook: Teriyaki Green Beans with Turkey Bacon

Making healthy meals with your kids shouldn't be boring, and won't be with this latest recipe as part of Fox2's partnership with Health Alliance Plan to combat childhood obesity in Michigan.

HAP's Chef, Kristi Zebrowski, visited the Fox2 News Studios to show us how to make another kid-friendly meal.

Check out the video above and follow along the recipe below. Click here to learn more about the HAP program.

Teriyaki Green Beans with Turkey Bacon

Ingredients

2 Slices of Turkey Bacon

1 Tbsp Oil, Divided

2 Cups Green Beans, Trimmed and cut into 1" pieces

2 Tbsp Teriyaki Sauce

Directions