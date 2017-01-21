Ready, Set, Cook: Teriyaki Green Beans with Turkey Bacon

Making healthy meals with your kids shouldn't be boring, and won't be with this latest recipe as part of Fox2's partnership with Health Alliance Plan to combat childhood obesity in Michigan.
HAP's Chef, Kristi Zebrowski, visited the Fox2 News Studios to show us how to make another kid-friendly meal.
Check out the video above and follow along the recipe below. Click here to learn more about the HAP program.
Teriyaki Green Beans with Turkey Bacon
Ingredients
- 2 Slices of Turkey Bacon
- 1 Tbsp Oil, Divided
- 2 Cups Green Beans, Trimmed and cut into 1" pieces
- 2 Tbsp Teriyaki Sauce
Directions
- Heat a large saute pan over medium heat, and add half of the cooking oil to the pan.
- Add the bacon, and cook for 1-2 minutes on each side.
- Remove from pan and crumble once it's cool to touch.
- Add remaining oil to the same pan, and then add in green beans.
- Cook beans for 5 minutes, stirring frequently.
- Add teriyaki sauce to the pan, and then the bacon crumbles.
- Pour into a serving dish, and enjoy!