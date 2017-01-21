Le Petit Zincat Dine, Drink Detroit

Dine Drink Detroit

Posted:Jan 21 2017 11:37AM EST

Updated:Jan 21 2017 11:43AM EST

 

The Auto Show Drink Detroit 2017 wraps up this weekend and there's still time for Metro Detroiters to experience the deliciousness. Karima Sorel, Chef and owner of  Le Petit Zinc, visited the Fox2 News Studios Saturday morning with event organizer Scott Rutterbush to discuss the event and share one of her favorite recipe for crepes.

Watch the video above and click here for more information about the event. 

Fromage De Chevre Et Epinards

Ingredients:

  • crepe batter
  • goat cheese
  • spinach
  • pine nuts

Directions:

  • Pour 2-3 oz of crepe batter onto crepe iron. Flip and Cook both sides
  • Then Add the following in middle of crepe: 3 ounces goat cheese, crumbled and marinated in olive oil and rosemary; 1/4cup toasted pine nuts;  1-- (8-10-ounce) bag spinach leaves, washed and trimmed (about 6 cups loosely packed)
  • Fold in the sides to desired shape. Cook til all sides are golden brown. 

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories