Le Petit Zincat Dine, Drink Detroit

The Auto Show Drink Detroit 2017 wraps up this weekend and there's still time for Metro Detroiters to experience the deliciousness. Karima Sorel, Chef and owner of Le Petit Zinc, visited the Fox2 News Studios Saturday morning with event organizer Scott Rutterbush to discuss the event and share one of her favorite recipe for crepes.
Watch the video above and
Fromage De Chevre Et Epinards
Ingredients:
- crepe batter
- goat cheese
- spinach
- pine nuts
Directions:
- Pour 2-3 oz of crepe batter onto crepe iron. Flip and Cook both sides
- Then Add the following in middle of crepe: 3 ounces goat cheese, crumbled and marinated in olive oil and rosemary; 1/4cup toasted pine nuts; 1-- (8-10-ounce) bag spinach leaves, washed and trimmed (about 6 cups loosely packed)
- Fold in the sides to desired shape. Cook til all sides are golden brown.