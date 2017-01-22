Winter Skin Care, Platinum Style Weekend Winter Skin Care, Platinum Style

Winter weather can be tough on your skin, but there are some ways -- and new, locally-made products -- people can incorporate into their daily routines to make a difference.

Kevin and Jennifer Tilney, owners of Platinum Skin Care in Clinton Township, combine cutting edge technology with extremely effective ingredients in their diverse product line. They dropped by the Fox2 News Studios Sunday morning with some of their favorite products and tips everyone can use to have healthier, more vibrant skin.

