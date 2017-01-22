New Business Offers Grocery Delivery On the Go Weekend New Business Offers Grocery Delivery On the Go

Fetch n Go is the name for a new grocery-delivery service that helps the elderly, disabled and chronically busy get their critical shopping needs taken care of in Oakland County. Founded last year by local college students, organizers are growing the business and hope to expand the service beyond county lines.

Founder Sam Zeer Jr. and web specialist Andrew Lee visited the Fox2 News Studios Sunday morning to share a little more about their idea and passion for building relationships with the people they're helping.

Watch the video above and click here for more information.