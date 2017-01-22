Fiddler on the Roof in Grosse Pointe

The classic play Fiddler on the Roof comes to life on stage at the Grosse Pointe War Memorial Theatre beginning this week. There are eight performances planned over the next few weeks, which will entertain audiences of all ages with memorable songs and powerful love story.

Director Ellen Skinnerbowen and Jef Fisk, president of the Grosse Pointe Theatre Board of Directors, visited the Fox2 News Studios Sunday with their cast to provide a preview. Tickets are $25.

Watch the video above and click here for more about how to get tickets.