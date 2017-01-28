Author Kelsey Fox Unveils Second "Wyatt" Book Weekend Author Kelsey Fox Unveils Second "Wyatt" Book

Former school teacher-turned author Kelsey Fox taught many children (and their parents) about the importance of trying new things with her first book "Just Try it Wyatt."

The Royal Oak mom is back at it again with her new book "Please be quiet Wyatt." She'll unveil the book at a special event today at 11 a.m. at the Madison Heights Library.

Fox dropped by the Fox2 News Studios Saturday morning to talk about her favorite character, Wyatt, a little fox who's very set in his ways. Watch the video above and click here for more information about Fox an her books.