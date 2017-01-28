Detroit Property Tax Appeal Deadline Approaching Weekend Detroit Property Tax Appeal Deadline Approaching

Tax season is just around the corner, but the clock is already ticking for any Detroit residents looking to appeal their most recent tax assessments.

Detroit tax appeals are due to the city by February 15, and the time is now for residents to get their paperwork in order, said Brent Maxwell, Managing Director of IPS Realty in Grosse Pointe Park. He visited the Fox2 News Studios Saturday morning to talk about the appeals process and importance of being proactive.

Watch the video above and click here for more information on the process.