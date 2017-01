Celebrate the Chinese New Year at the Peterboro Weekend Celebrate the Chinese New Year at the Peterboro

Today marks the beginning of the Chinese New Year, and to celebrate, the experts at the Peterboro visited the Fox2 News Kitchen to show and share some of their favorite recipes.

Chef Brion Wong and Mixologist Roger Fruin, talked about the restaurant's unique fusion of modern Chinese cuisine with American accents, and craft beer, cocktails and wines. Watch the video above and then click here for more information about the Peterboro and its menu.