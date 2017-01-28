Johnny Prep Prepares for Boo's Music Bistro Weekend Johnny Prep Prepares for Boo's Music Bistro

Chef Johnny Prep from Mr. B's has been serving delicious meals to Metro Detroiters for decades. Now he's about to launch his latest eatery, Boo's Music Bistro, which adjoins Mr. B's Royal Oak location.

He stopped by the Fox2 News Studios Saturday morning to talk about the new venture, preview the speicial dinner's he's planning for every Friday night beginning Feb. 10, and share one of his favorite dishes: Seared Salmon with Lemon Lime Prosecco Sauce.

Watch the video above and click here to learn more about Boo's.