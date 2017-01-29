Sip, Shop and Support a Stop to Human Trafficking Weekend Sip, Shop and Support a Stop to Human Trafficking

Human trafficking continues to be an issue affecting thousands around the United States, including many here in Metro Detroit.

Members of the Detroit Crime Commission (DCC) have teamed up with a local business to try and make a difference. Shoppers at Closet NV in West Bloomfield -- an upscale designer consignment store -- are encouraged to bring clothes to donate to the South Oakland Shelter between Feb. 1-9. Sales proceeds will also go to benefit the DCC's Anti-Human Trafficking Initiative.

Lisa Rosenberg, co-owner of Closet NV in West Bloomfield, and Nevila Wing, chief operations officer of the DCC, stopped by the Fox2 News Studios Sunday morning to discuss the SIP, SHOP and SUPPORT event on Feb. 9.

