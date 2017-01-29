Valentine's Day Flower Deliveries with Paws Weekend Valentine's Day Flower Deliveries with Paws

Spring training is still a few weeks away, and Paws, the lovable mascot of the Detroit Tigers has some time on this hands -- or paws.

This Valentine's Day, Paws will go to work delivering flowers for couples all across Metro Detroit.

F or $150, individuals can purchase a one dozen red rose bouquet wrapped in Tigers colors with a personalized flower tag, a large personalized Valentine's Day card and a 15-minute appearance with Paws between Feb. 12-14. There's a limited number of packages available and all deliveries must be within 30 miles of Comerica Park.

Watch the video above to see Paws make his first delivery to Fox2's Maurielle Lue, and then click here for more information.