Dancing for Seniors on Valentine's Day

It's no secret that dancing and romance go hand-in-hand. And new medical research is teaching us about the correlation between dancing and preventing Alzheimer's disease and dementia.

The team at Samaritas Senior Living in Bloomfield Hills and instructors at the Fred Astaire Dance Studio are partnering up for a special Valentine's Day party this year with dance classes for seniors.

Gloria Krass, program director at Samaritas, and a few instructors from Fred Astaire visited the Fox2 News Studios Sunday to discuss the program and raise awareness about the role dance can play in the lives of local seniors.

